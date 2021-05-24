Home

Tennis

Nadal out with rib injury

| @BBCWorld
March 23, 2022 4:30 am
Rafael Nadal.[pic:bbc sport]

Rafael Nadal has been ruled out for between four and six weeks with a stress fracture of the rib.

The injury occurred during the Spaniard’s win against Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells semi-final.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion found breathing painful and said he was dizzy as he lost the final to Taylor Fritz.

35-year-old Nadal, is expected to miss both of next month’s clay-court events in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, while the French Open begins in Paris on 22 May.

Nadal has won the title at Roland Garros a record 13 times.

Nadal has been the form player in the world this year, headlined by his victory in the Australian Open when he beat Daniil Medvedev in an epic final.

His defeat against Fritz in California was his first of the year, bringing a 20-match winning run to an end.

Nadal is not expected to be able to start practicing again for four weeks and his next tournament is set to be the Madrid Open in six weeks.

