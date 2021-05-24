Nadal beats Medvedev from two sets down in Melbourne epic

Rafael Nadal fought back from two sets down to beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in a classic Australian Open final.

Nadal now has a record 21st Grand Slam men’s title.

Backed by a loud Melbourne crowd, sixth seed Nadal rallied to win 2-6 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-4 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena.

US Open champion Medvedev was going for his second successive major title.

The 25-year-old was in command before Nadal showed all of his renowned grit and fight to earn an extraordinary win.

Nadal’s achievement comes only a few months after he thought he would never be able to return to the tour because of a foot injury.

In the absence of the deported Novak Djokovic and the injured Roger Federer in Melbourne, Nadal has moved one ahead of his great rivals in the race to finish with most major men’s singles titles.

It is the left-hander’s second Australian Open title and comes 13 years after his only previous success.