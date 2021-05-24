Tennis
More upsets in US Open as world number one, Barty falls out
September 5, 2021 4:30 pm
Ashleigh Barty has never gone beyond the fourth round at the US Open. [Source: BBC Sports]
World number one Ashleigh Barty fell in the US Open third round after Shelby Rogers produced a superb comeback in front of a raucous New York crowd.
Wimbledon champion Barty held a 5-2 lead in the final set and twice served for the match but home favourite Rogers battled her way back into contention.
The world number 43 then came through the resulting tie-break to stun the top seed 6-2 1-6 7-6 (7-5).
Article continues after advertisement
She will face British teenager Emma Raducanu next.
Advertisement