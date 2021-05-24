Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Funeral gathering increased to 20 persons|Education Minister acknowledges Indian Governments assistance|Vaccination lottery funded by the private sector|Commercial farmers welcomes new curfew time|Smoking decreases survival rate for COVID patients|No COVID death recorded|Nabouwalu case recovers|Early Father’s Day gift for 16 families in Naitasiri|Nabouwalu case recovers|Curfew to start from 8 tonight|Testing continues in Namara Tiri in Labasa|Transmission risk high for Naviti, Yasawa and Malolo|MOH to seek booster doses if need arises|21 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Yasawa|Maritime travel depends on vaccination|Do not be complacent warns PS|Accommodation arrangements for boarding students|Students fail to provide vaccination details|Ministry explains death of fully vaccinated individuals|250 new infections, one more COVID-19 death|Vaccinating students crucial to re-opening schools|UN reassures commitment to Fiji|Roadblocks hinder frontliners in Kadavu|25,000 households to be assisted by Save the Children Fiji|Operations continue despite maritime deployment|
Full Coverage

Tennis

More upsets in US Open as world number one, Barty falls out

| @BBCWorld
September 5, 2021 4:30 pm
Ashleigh Barty has never gone beyond the fourth round at the US Open. [Source: BBC Sports]

World number one Ashleigh Barty fell in the US Open third round after Shelby Rogers produced a superb comeback in front of a raucous New York crowd.

Wimbledon champion Barty held a 5-2 lead in the final set and twice served for the match but home favourite Rogers battled her way back into contention.

The world number 43 then came through the resulting tie-break to stun the top seed 6-2 1-6 7-6 (7-5).

Article continues after advertisement

She will face British teenager Emma Raducanu next.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.