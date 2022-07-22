More exposure for young local players

The South Pacific Open Junior Tennis Championship currently underway in Lautoka has provided good exposure for local players.

With competition kicking off on Monday, a total of 70 players from around the Pacific have been hitting the court under the scorching Western sun.

Tennis Fiji Secretary, Sachin Reddy says a few Fiji players have entered the tournament through the wild card system.

Article continues after advertisement

This is also a world-ranking event for junior players with the finals to be played tomorrow.