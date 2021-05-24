Home

Tennis

Medvedev onto fourth round

BBC Sports
January 23, 2022 11:10 am

Russian world number two Daniil Medvedev reached the Australian Open fourth round with a straight-set win over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

The 2021 finalist claimed a comfortable 6-4 6-4 6-2 win against the world number 57 inside Margaret Court Arena.

The US Open champion will play American Maxime Cressy in the last 16 after he beat Australian Christopher O’Connell.

Article continues after advertisement

However, fifth seed Andrey Rublev is out after the Russian lost to Croatia’s Marin Cilic in four sets.

 

