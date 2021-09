Medvedev beats Djokovic in U.S. Open final

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev has taken out world No.1 Novak Djokovic to win the US Open in the Men’s singles.

Medvedev won by 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 sets.

The victory marked the first time a Russian man had claimed a Grand Slam title since Marat Safin triumphed at the Australian Open in 2005.

Medvedev also stalled Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon champion Djokovic’s attempt to win a men’s record 21st major title.

