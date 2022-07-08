Maria overcomes for a semi-final spot

[Source: Getty Images]

Playing with a sliced forehand, Tatjana Maria is through to the semi-finals of Wimbledon for the first time in one of the most unexpected and joyful tennis stories of recent years.

Playing an all-German match with world No.97 Jule Niemeier that was loaded with tension, the 34-year-old mother of two came from a set and a break down, and then 2-4 in the final set, to defeat her countrywoman and enjoy a standing ovation from the No.1 Court crowd.

This 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory was the greatest of all her fightbacks, or even the mother of all her Wimbledon battles.

While ranked outside the world’s top 100, Maria is proving to be the very best at grasscourt escapology this Fortnight.

[Source: Wimbledon]