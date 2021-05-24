Murray wins to face Novak Djokovic next

Britain’s Andy Murray will face old rival Novak Djokovic for the first time since 2017 after beating Canada’s Denis Shapovalov at the Madrid Open.

Murray, 34, produced a high level to win 6-1 3-6 6-2 against world number 16 Shapovalov, who beat the Scot at Wimbledon last year.

Now an even tougher test against world number one Djokovic awaits on Thursday.

Serbia’s Djokovic started his campaign on the Madrid clay with a 6-3 6-2 win against France’s Gael Monfils.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will play Murray – who he has known since they were children and faced 36 times in their professional careers – in the last 16.