Lautoka Tennis wraps up tremendous year

The Lautoka Tennis Association is aiming at having more of its players participate at local and even regional tournaments.

Speaking during their awards night yesterday, coach Sachin Reddy says the association believes they have done tremendously well this year.

Reddy however says they will also be looking at bringing in more tennis players who are interested in the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

Another area the association wants to strengthen is grooming the younger age categories.

Reddy says this will be important for them in order to keep players interested and play at local and regional tournaments.

Last night the association held its award ceremony at the tennis center in Nadovu Park.

It was also an opportunity to update parents on the work the association did during the year.