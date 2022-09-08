Kyrgios out of US Open

[Photo by Simon Bruty/USTA]

Australian Nick Kyrgios is out of the US Open after being beaten by Russia’s Karen Khachanov in a tense quarter-final in New York.

The 27-year-old lost 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 to 27th seed Khachanov.

According to the BBC, Kyrgios needed treatment on his left thigh after the first set.

Khachanov will play Norwegian fifth seed Casper Ruud, who beat 13th seed Matteo Berrettini.

The 26-year-old Khachanov, who lost out on a gold medal to Germany’s Alexander Zverev at Tokyo 2020, said it was a crazy match.

The exits of Rafael Nadal and Marin Cilic in the last 16 on Monday means a first-time Grand Slam men’s singles champion will be crowned in New York on Sunday.