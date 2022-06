Australian Nick Kyrgios and two-time champion Rafael Nadal progressed to the third round of Wimbledon after their respective wins.

Kyrgios dominated in a 6-2 6-3 6-1 win over Filip Krajinovic and meets Stefanos Tsitsipas next.

Nadal continued his pursuit of a third successive Grand Slam title with a four-set win over Ricardas Berankis.

The Spanish second seed beat the world number 106, 6-4 6-4 4-6 6-3.

[Source: BBC Sport]