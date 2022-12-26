Fritz says openly gay player would be accepted on ATP Tour

[Source: Reuters]

Top-ranked American tennis player Taylor Fritz says that if a men’s player on the ATP Tour came out as gay he would be welcomed by his peers.

While leading players past and present on the WTA Tour have come out as gay, no male player competing at the sport’s top level has done the same so far.

Fritz told tennis publication Clay that he is not sure if there are homosexual tennis players in the top 100 but if there is, that player should be accepted.

The 25-year-old world number nine says players may be reluctant to come out because of the attention that would come with it.

Another reason may be that those players do not want to risk being on the receiving end of abusive language or being alienated by their peers.

An ATP Tour survey of players earlier this year found that 75% had reported having heard other players use homophobic slurs, leading the tour to partner with You Can Play, an organization committed to furthering LGBTQ+ inclusion in sports.