Former coach shares contrasting believes to Djokovic

Novak Djokovic’s former coach, Boris Becker believes the Serbian is making a big mistake if he doesn’t get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The world tennis no.1 is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against the decision by the Australian Border Force to cancel his entry visa and deport him, with an appeal set for Monday.

The reigning Australian Open champion is very vocal about his opposition to vaccination, posting on social media before setting off for Australia to say he had received exemption permission.

Becker while maintaining close ties with Djokovic feels their views on how to best protect against coronavirus are very different.

The 54-year-old feels if Djokovic does maintain his vaccine hesitancy, it could present more hurdles to his playing career.

[Source: AAP]