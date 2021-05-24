Home

Tennis

Foot injury troubles Nadal

| @BBCWorld
August 11, 2021 12:35 pm
[Source: BBC]

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Canadian Open with an ongoing foot injury, less than three weeks before the US Open begins.

The 35-year-old pulled out of Wimbledon and the Olympic Games, saying he wanted to rest after the clay-court season.

Nadal played in Washington on 5 and 6 August, but now says he will return to Mallorca to try and “be better again”.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’ve had this issue for a couple of months. It is not a happy situation,” the four-time US Open champion said.

“The most important thing is to enjoy playing tennis. With this pain, I’m not able to enjoy [playing].”

In Washington, Nadal aggravated the injury in a second-round win over Jack Sock but said it had improved after he lost to South Africa’s Lloyd Harris in the third round.

Nadal – who may now miss the Cincinnati Masters before the US Open begins on 30 August – will be replaced in the Canadian Open draw by fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.

