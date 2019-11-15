Home

Tennis

Federer on course to meet Djokovic after Australian Open third round win

January 27, 2020 6:32 am

A 50th match-up between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic looms large at the Australian Open after the Swiss maestro cast aside some John Millman-induced fatigue to move into the last eight.

Federer was noticeably rusty after his third-round thriller against the Australian went to a match tiebreak but came out on top of Marton Fucsovics 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2.

Another round of one of tennis’s most storied rivalries looks on the cards for the semi-finals with Djokovic moving through to the last eight after a win over Diego Schwartzman.

But first Federer has another kind of tennis – a clash with the most aptly named player in the tournament, Tennys Sandgren.

The American and Federer have never played but the 20-time grand slam champion will be a red-hot favorite against the world No.100.

For his part Djokovic must get past a revitalized Milos Raonic if he’s to have a chance of improving his 26-23 record over the 20-time grand slam champion.

