Tennis

Everything is possible says Djokovic, after winning the French Open

| @BBCWorld
June 14, 2021 1:11 pm

Novak Djokovic says “everything is possible” as he targets a ‘golden’ Grand Slam in 2021 after winning the French Open for the second time.

The 34-year-old Serb has won both majors this year after lifting the Australian Open title in February.

He defends his Wimbledon title this month before the Olympics and US Open.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have put myself in a good position to go for the Golden Slam,” said Djokovic, who won his 19th major by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in Paris.

“Everything is possible. I’ve achieved some things that a lot of people thought it would be not possible for me to achieve.”

The world number one fought back from two sets down as he outlasted Greek fifth seed Tsitsipas to win at Roland Garros on Sunday.

Djokovic, also champion at Roland Garros in 2016, became the first man to win all four Grand Slams twice since the fully professional Open era began in 1968.

Shortly afterwards, his coach Marian Vajda said the player’s goal was to win Olympic gold at the delayed Tokyo Games before completing a calendar Grand Slam at the US Open in September.

But Djokovic was quick to point out he was in the same position in 2016 and then lost in the third round at the All England Club.

“I will enjoy this win and then think about Wimbledon in a few days’ time,” he said.

“I don’t have an issue to say that I’m going for the title in Wimbledon. Of course I am.

“Hopefully, I can use this confidence that I have right now [to take] into Wimbledon, as well. Then let’s take it from there.”

