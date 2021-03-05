Evans to face Federer in Qatar Open

Great Britain’s Dan Evans will be the first opponent of Roger Federer’s comeback after victory over Jeremy Chardy at the Qatar Open.

Evans beat Chardy 6-4-1-6 6-2 in the first round in Doha and will face Federer in the last 16.

Federer has missed more than a year of action after undergoing two knee surgeries but has been practicing with Evans in recent weeks.

Evans is expected to face Federer on Wednesday evening.

He says it was “a little” strange to see the 20-time Grand Slam winner watching him during his win over Chardy.

[Source: BBC]