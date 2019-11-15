Dominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal in ATP Finals

Dominic Thiem came out on top in a high-quality match to beat Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals.

The Austrian won 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-4) for his second victory of the season-ending event at the O2 Arena in London.

Nadal had two set points in the first-set tie-break but could not convert with Thiem eventually securing the win on his fourth match point.

Article continues after advertisement

Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Andrey Rublev in Tuesday’s other match of Group London 2020 at about 20:00 GMT.

If defending champion Tsitsipas wins, Thiem will be into the semi-finals before his final match of the round-robin stage.

Nadal will play Tsitsipas on Thursday while Thiem faces Rublev.

“It was a great match from the first to last point. I was pretty lucky to get that first set after being 5-2 down in the tie-break,” Thiem said.

“I had the feeling that the match was a very high level. The atmosphere would’ve been unreal [if fans were in the arena]. We put on a good show for those watching on television.”