Tennis

Djokovic wins court battle to stay in Australia

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 10, 2022 6:39 pm
Novak Djokovic has successfully fought off deportation in a Melbourne court to stay in Australia

World tennis number one, Novak Djokovic has successfully fought off deportation in a Melbourne court to stay in Australia.

The court has ruled that Djokovic will be released.

This is after the judge found unreasonableness in how the border official made his decision cancelling the visa.

Article continues after advertisement

The Australian government has been ordered to pay all of Djokovic’s costs.

Judge Anthony Kelly ordered Djokovic be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order.

It means the Serbian will be allowed to stay in Australia and have his passport returned to him.

