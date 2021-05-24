Tennis
Djokovic to play in Australian Open
January 5, 2022 5:41 am
World number one Novak Djokovic will defend his Australian Open title later this month.
The 34-year-old has been given the green light to play after receiving a medical exemption from having a Covid-19 vaccination.
All players and staff at the tournament must be vaccinated or have an exemption granted by an expert independent panel.
Article continues after advertisement
Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open winner, has not spoken publicly about his vaccination status.
The tournament begins in Melbourne on January 17th.
[Source:BBC]
Advertisement