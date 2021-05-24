Djokovic to play in Australian Open

World number one Novak Djokovic will defend his Australian Open title later this month.

The 34-year-old has been given the green light to play after receiving a medical exemption from having a Covid-19 vaccination.

All players and staff at the tournament must be vaccinated or have an exemption granted by an expert independent panel.

Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open winner, has not spoken publicly about his vaccination status.

The tournament begins in Melbourne on January 17th.

[Source:BBC]