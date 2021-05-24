Djokovic promises to reveal events in Australia later

The world tennis ace, Novak Djokovic says he will explain his version of his detention in Australia at a later date.

The Serbian described his detention and deportation from Australia as unfortunate as he was not able to defend his Australian Open title.

Djokovic also thanked the Serbian President for supporting him in the course of the event.

An 11-day saga over Djokovic’s entry visa ended with the Serb being deported for failing to meet Australia’s strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

[Source: 9news.com.au]