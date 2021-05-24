Home

Tennis

Djokovic promises to reveal events in Australia later

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 4, 2022 12:18 pm
Novak Djokovic

The world tennis ace, Novak Djokovic says he will explain his version of his detention in Australia at a later date.

The Serbian described his detention and deportation from Australia as unfortunate as he was not able to defend his Australian Open title.

Djokovic also thanked the Serbian President for supporting him in the course of the event.

Article continues after advertisement

An 11-day saga over Djokovic’s entry visa ended with the Serb being deported for failing to meet Australia’s strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

[Source: 9news.com.au]

