Djokovic out to make tennis history after semi-final win

Novak Djokovic has made it to his ninth US Open final after beating German Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals today.

This will be his 31st Grand Slam final – drawing him level with Roger Federer.

Djokovic won by three sets, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, and 5-2.

Article continues after advertisement

Djokovic meets Daniil Medvedev in final on Monday.