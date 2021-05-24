Djokovic likely to play in French Open

Novak Djokovic’s chances of playing in May’s French Open have improved after the country’s government eased vaccine passport rules.

This is after the announcement by Prime Minister Jean Castex that vaccine passports would no longer be needed to access venues from March 14.

In February, Djokovic defended his right to choose whether to get the coronavirus vaccine after being deported from Australia in January.

Meanwhile, vaccination is still a requirement to play in the United States.

Djokovic’s next tournament could be April’s Monte Carlo Masters.

The 34-year-old Serb will play his first tournament of the year in Dubai at the end of February.

Djokovic would be the defending champion if he plays at the French Open, which begins on May 22.

[Source: BBC]