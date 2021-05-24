Djokovic keeps Grand Slam dream alive

Novak Djokovic had to come from behind to beat Kei Nishikori and keep his bid for a calendar Grand Slam alive as he advances to the US Open fourth round.

The world number one overcame a loose first set to win 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-3 6-2 and beat the Japanese for the 17th time in a row.

The Serb, 34, is aiming for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title.

He will face either Russian 21st seed Aslan Karatsev or American wildcard Jenson Brooksby next.

Top seed Djokovic has received a mixed reception from the New York crowd but appeared to have won them over by the final point.