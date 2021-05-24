Tennis
Djokovic keeps Grand Slam dream alive
September 5, 2021 12:42 pm
Novak Djokovic has won the US Open three times, most recently in 2018. [Source: BBC]
Novak Djokovic had to come from behind to beat Kei Nishikori and keep his bid for a calendar Grand Slam alive as he advances to the US Open fourth round.
The world number one overcame a loose first set to win 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-3 6-2 and beat the Japanese for the 17th time in a row.
The Serb, 34, is aiming for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title.
He will face either Russian 21st seed Aslan Karatsev or American wildcard Jenson Brooksby next.
Top seed Djokovic has received a mixed reception from the New York crowd but appeared to have won them over by the final point.
