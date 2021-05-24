Djokovic entry delayed over visa row

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic’s entry to Australia has been delayed over an issue with his visa.

Djokovic landed at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport, where authorities noticed that his team had made a mistake on his application.

The 34-year-old is due to play in the Australian Open after being exempted from vaccination rules.

But his team had not requested a visa that permits medical exemptions for being unvaccinated.

Djokovic has not spoken about his vaccination status, but last year he said he was “opposed to vaccination”.

[Source: BBC]