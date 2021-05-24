Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Ministry calls for cooperation|Ministry continues to monitor the outbreak|Booster shot effective against Omicron|RFMF commit to assisting MOH response efforts|MOH confident in its mitigation plans|Ministry to avoid population blanket measures|Vaccination is critical in protecting Fijians from this third wave|High level of vaccination means our freedom remains: PM|MOH monitoring unvaccinated red zones|COVID-19 is our common enemy says PM|Several people on Lakeba Island told to isolate|Maritime shipping measures to be strengthened|
Full Coverage

Tennis

Djokovic deserves better says Kyrgois

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 8, 2022 3:13 pm
Nick Kyrgios [left] and Novak Djokovic

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has long been one of Novak Djokovic’s harshest critics but says the world No.1 deserves better treatment than the humiliation he’s enduring right now.

Kyrgios, who isn’t playing in this week’s Australian Open lead-up tournaments due to illness, defended Djokovic, who is locked up in hotel quarantine in Melbourne and facing deportation after arriving in Australia without a proper medical exemption from vaccination.

Kyrgios, who is currently ranked world No.93, is pro-vaccination but called the situation really bad.

Article continues after advertisement

Kyrgios blasted the Serbian superstar in 2020 for his ill-fated Adria tour, calling it a “bone-headed decision” and then described him as a “tool” after the nine-time Open champion’s comments about quarantine last year.

But Kyrgios said late last year he felt it was “morally wrong” to force people like Djokovic to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

[Source: AAP]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.