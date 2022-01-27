Djokovic breaks silence on visa limbo

World tennis ace Novak Djokovic has broken his silence from his Melbourne hotel after having his visa revoked.

The defending Australian Open champion posted a message of thanks on Instagram to his supporters around the world for their backing.

This is the first time Djokovic is speaking up after arriving in Australia amid the visa limbo over his COVID-19 vaccination status.

He is being housed at a Melbourne hotel ahead of his Australian Open title defense.

There was another major demonstration of support for the national Serbian hero’s plight yesterday, with Djokovic’s father telling the crowd Australian authorities wanted to humiliate his “captive” son.

That claim has been dismissed by Australian Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews, who has said he is free to leave at any time that he chooses.