Djokovic break's Roger Federer's record

Novak Djokovic says it has taken “a lot of blood, sweat, and tears” to break Roger Federer’s record of 310 weeks ranked as world number one.

The 33-year-old Serb set the record yesterday for most weeks at number one in the 48-year history of the ATP rankings.

Djokovic won his 18th Grand Slam singles title and his ninth Australian Open crown in Melbourne last month.

Djokovic, whose longest continuous run at the top was 122 weeks between July 2014 and November 2016, paid tribute to the 39-year-old Federer, who is competing at this week’s Qatar Open, his first tournament since the Australian Open in 2020.

The Serb’s Australian Open triumph leaves him only two wins behind the joint holders of the men’s Grand Slam singles record, Federer and Rafael Nadal – the men he said had made him the player he is today.

After setting a new rankings record, Djokovic is focused on adding to his Grand Slam titles.