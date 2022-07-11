Djokovic wins Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic has now won 21 major titles.[Pic:NSPORT]

World tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Australia’s Nick Kyrgios to win his seventh Wimbledon title.

The 35 year old Serbian lost the first set after some incredible serving from Kyrgios, but ended up winning 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-3) on Centre Court.

Top seed Djokovic made a slower start than his 27-year-old opponent, who initially seemed unnerved by playing in his first Grand Slam singles final.

But the Serb did not lose belief as he showed all of his experience to turn the match around.

It was Djokovic’s seventh triumph at The Championships and his 21st major crown.

The win means he now owns 64 ‘Big Titles’, putting him five ahead of Rafael Nadal and 10 in front of Roger Federer.

Djokovic also drew closer to Nadal in the race for the most men’s singles Grand Slam titles.

He now has 21, putting him one behind Nadal and Federer in third with 20 major trophies.