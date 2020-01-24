Coco Gauff knocks out Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka

Young American upcoming tennis star Coco Gauff continues to shine on the world stage.

This after the 15 year old ended defending champion Naomi Osaka’s run at the Australian Open last night.

Osaka’s title defence was over in the third round after her shock elimination by Gauff.

World Number four Osaka fell to the 15-year-old 6-3 6-4 in front of a stunned Rod Laver Arena crowd.

The Japanese star was let down by 30 unforced errors with Gauff, playing in her first Australian Open, holding her nerve to wrap up the match in just over an hour.

The last time the pair met was in the third round of the 2019 US Open, when Gauff only managed to win three games.

She broke former top-ranked Osaka to go ahead 5-3 in the first set before closing it out.

Gauff then broke again in the first game of the second before Osaka broke back thanks to two double faults by the youngster.

There was a sense that momentum was shifting back the champion’s way – but it didn’t last long.

Gauff, who trained with Serena Williams in the off-season, refocused to get another break to lead 4-3, which she was able to consolidate.

While a tearful Osaka couldn’t get off the court quick enough, Gauff soaked up the win in front of the huge crowd.

[Source:TVNZ]