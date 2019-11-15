Tennis
Coco Gauff knocked out of Australian Open by Sofia Kenin
January 26, 2020 7:43 pm
Sofia Kenin [left] reacts after beating teenage phenomenon Coco Gauff
Teenage phenomenon Coco Gauff missed out on her first Grand Slam quarter-final as fellow American Sofia Kenin fought back to win in the Australian Open fourth round.
Gauff, 15, lost 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-0 to the 14th seed in Melbourne.
She showed all her undoubted quality in the first set, but tired in the third as Kenin wore her down.
Kenin will next face Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, who beat Serena Williams’ conqueror Wang Qiang in straight sets.