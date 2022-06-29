Cancer survivor shines on debut

Ryan Peniston [Source: Planet Sport]

Survivor Ryan Peniston described the cancer treatment that stunted his growth as a child as a blessing in disguise after a dream Wimbledon debut.

The British wildcard beat Swiss world number 95 Henri Laaksonen 6-4 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round.

He told BBC Sport overcoming a rare cancer with chemotherapy and surgery at the age of one, had given him strength.

Due to his condition, Peniston says he always had difficulty in trying to run and was a foot smaller than his peers.

But he says the process made him tougher.

He says he thinks he might actually be dreaming.