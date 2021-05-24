Home

Tennis

Canadian teenager continues her remarkable US Open run

| @BBCWorld
September 6, 2021 3:18 pm
Leylah Fernandez [Source: USTA]

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez continued her remarkable US Open run as she beat 2016 champion Angelique Kerber to advance to the quarter-finals.

On the eve of her 19th birthday, Fernandez backed up her win over Naomi Osaka with a 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 victory over Germany’s Kerber.

She battled back from a 4-2 deficit in the second set to force a tie-break and barely let up from then on.

Fernandez will face fifth seed Elina Svitolina for a semi-final spot.

