Cameron Norrie through to Indian Wells final
October 17, 2021 3:36 pm
[Source: BBC]
Britain’s Cameron Norrie reached his first Masters 1,000 final at Indian Wells as he breezed past Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.
The world number 26 dominated the semi-final to win 6-2 6-4 in California.
This means he will replace Dan Evans as British number one and tomorrow he will challenge for the biggest title of his career.
The 26-year-old will face world number 39 Taylor Fritz or world number 36 Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final.
[Source: BBC Sport]
