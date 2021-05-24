Cameron Norrie through to Indian Wells final

Britain’s Cameron Norrie reached his first Masters 1,000 final at Indian Wells as he breezed past Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.

The world number 26 dominated the semi-final to win 6-2 6-4 in California.

This means he will replace Dan Evans as British number one and tomorrow he will challenge for the biggest title of his career.

The 26-year-old will face world number 39 Taylor Fritz or world number 36 Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final.

[Source: BBC Sport]