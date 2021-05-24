Home

Tennis

Cameron Norrie through to Indian Wells final

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 17, 2021 3:36 pm
[Source: BBC]

Britain’s Cameron Norrie reached his first Masters 1,000 final at Indian Wells as he breezed past Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.

The world number 26 dominated the semi-final to win 6-2 6-4 in California.

This means he will replace Dan Evans as British number one and tomorrow he will challenge for the biggest title of his career.

The 26-year-old will face world number 39 Taylor Fritz or world number 36 Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final.

[Source: BBC Sport]

