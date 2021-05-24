Home

Tennis

Barty one win away from dream

ABC News
January 28, 2022 12:12 pm
Ash Barty [Source: ABC]

Ash Barty is one win away from adding another major championship to her tally after becoming the first local player in 42 years to reach the Australian Open women’s singles final.

Barty achieved the feat in style on Thursday night, comfortably winning her semifinal against American Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3 in just over an hour on Rod Laver Arena.

Wendy Turnbull was the last Australian to reach the women’s final in Melbourne in 1980 when she lost to Hana Mandlíková in straight sets.

Barty will be hoping to go one better and become the first Australian to lift the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

The world number one will chase her third major singles championship in Saturday night’s final against 27th-seeded Danielle Collins of the United States.

Collins dominated seventh seed Iga Świątek of Poland, 6-4, 6-1 in the second semifinal to progress to her first decider at a major.

