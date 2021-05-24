Barty on right track to win Australian Open

World number one Ash Barty is within two victories of winning her home Grand Slam after another dominant display at the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park for the second time in three years after blitzing American Jessica Pegula 6-2 6-0 in just over an hour.

The feat is something no Australian has ever achieved previously with even Aussie tennis icons Lleyton Hewitt and Pat Rafter only making one semi-final appearance each.

Barty is the first Aussie to play two semi-finals at her home grand slam since the tournament was moved from Kooyong in 1978