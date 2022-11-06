Australian tennis player settles legal case with Wimbledon fan he accused of being drunk

[Source: BBC]

Nick Kyrgios has settled a legal case with a spectator he accused of being “drunk out of her mind” during the Wimbledon final.

Anna Palus instructed solicitors to bring defamation proceedings against the 27-year-old Australian.

The world number 22 was competing in his first Grand Slam final, which he lost in four sets to Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios complained to the umpire about a fan, saying she looked “like she has had about 700 drinks”.

Palus, who attended the final with her mother, later accused the 2022 Australian Open doubles champion of a “reckless and entirely baseless allegation”.

In a statement via Knight Temple Law, which represented Palus, Kyrgios apologized for the comment and said he had agreed to pay a sum to charity.

“I told the umpire that a fan, who I now know to be Anna Palus, was distracting me during the match, believing that she was drunk,” Kyrgios said.

“I accept that belief was mistaken, and I apologize.

“To make amends, I have donated £20,000 to the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, a charity chosen by Ms Palus. I will not be commenting on this matter again.”