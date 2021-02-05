Australian Open kicks-off with a bang

The Australian Open kicked off with a bang on yesterday as tennis fans were treated to plenty of action.

Stars like Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams progressed to the second round while Angelique Kerber and Gael Monfils were victims of major upsets.

Williams launched her latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam with a 56-minute demolition of Laura Siegemund.

The American, 39, says it was “vintage Serena” as she thrashed the German 6-1 6-1 at Rod Laver Arena.

US Open champion Naomi Osaka also made a convincing start with a 6-1 6-2 win over Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

[Source: BBC]