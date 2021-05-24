Home

Tennis

Aussie world number one retires

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 23, 2022 3:39 pm
Ash Barty [Source: Fox Sports]

Australian tennis great and current world number one Ash Barty has announced her retirement from the sport at just 25 years old.

She says now is the time to put the racquets down and chase other dreams.

Barty is the current world number one women’s singles player, just the second Australian to reach that status in the WTA rankings.

She won three Grand Slam singles titles, her first at the French Open in 2019, Wimbledon in 2021 and the Australian Open earlier this year.

This made her the reigning champion in two of the four Grand Slams.

She also won the 2018 US Open in women’s doubles alongside Coco Vandeweghe, reaching a personal ranking as high as fifth in the world in doubles.

In 2021, she partnered with fellow Australian John Peers to claim a bronze medal in mixed doubles at the Tokyo Olympics.

Barty was awarded the Young Australian of the Year in 2020 and previously took an indefinite break from tennis after the 2014 US Open.

She then became a professional player for the Brisbane Heat in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Big Bash League.

[Source: foxsports.com.au]

