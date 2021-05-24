Home

Ashleigh Barty wins first Melbourne title

The Australian | @
January 30, 2022 2:16 am

Ashleigh Barty beat Danielle Collins to win the Australian Open title, ending the home nation’s 44-year wait for a Grand Slam women’s singles champion.

Top seed Barty fought back from 5-1 down in the second set to win 6-3 7-6 (7-2) on a jubilant Rod Laver Arena.

The 25-year-old Queenslander has won the title without dropping a set in Melbourne this fortnight.

After winning the 2019 French Open and last year’s Wimbledon title, Barty has now claimed three of the four majors.

