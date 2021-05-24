Andy Murray loses in US Open thriller

Andy Murray produced his finest display in four injury-disrupted years but fell agonisingly short of beating Greek world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas in a thrilling start to the US Open.

The British former world number one played in a manner reminiscent of his best as he led by two sets to one.

But Tsitsipas fought back to win 2-6 7-6 (9-7) 3-6 6-3 6-4 in New York.

British men’s number one Dan Evans is through but Heather Watson and Harriet Dart lost after Johanna Konta withdrew.

Murray, like so often in the past, was the British player who stole most of the attention on the opening day of the final Grand Slam of the 2021 season – even in defeat.

Now ranked 112th in the world, the Scot was aiming for his biggest win by ranking since his career was derailed by a serious hip injury that left him facing retirement.

Fired up throughout and relishing the magnitude of the occasion, 34-year-old Murray moved freely and hurt Tsitsipas with his quality from all over the court.

A seismic shock beckoned before 23-year-old Tsitsipas – one of the favourites for the men’s singles title – maintained his focus and bided his time to win in four hours and 49 minutes.

“It did not come easy to turn the match around, I had to make a lot of sacrifices,” Tsitsipas said.

After being irritated by the Greek’s eight-minute bathroom break before the deciding set, Murray exchanged a terse handshake with his opponent before continuing to loudly chunter “it’s a joke” while he gathered his belongings.

Even the affectionate and rousing reception which accompanied the 2012 champion off the court could not hide his annoyance.