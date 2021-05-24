Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Focus is on halting transmission outside Viti Levu|Ten more deaths from COVID-19, 11 new infections in Kadavu|November 1st target for international travel|Nurse pushes on despite testing positive|We work with guidance from WHO: Dr Waqainabete|Ration packs for Northern Division|Around 8,000 Year 13 students qualify for vaccine|Vaccination threshold remains unchanged|Provide the right information: Dr Tudravu|Ration packs for Namara Tiri residents|Students help families during COVID|Fiji on track to recovery: Bainimarama|Health personnel to return to their stations|Psychosocial support in maritime islands|Police firm on enforcing COVID-safe measures|Six new COVID-19 cases on Malolo island|Over $100m paid in unemployment assistance|Fijians urged to get vaccinated|COVID free village fears threat of infection|MOH teams to conduct vaccination and screening in Naitasiri |Ministry closes sites of interest|Somosomo COVID patient airlifted|West records highest PHIN bookings|Sawani Border closed for decontamination|Government identifies anomaly|
Full Coverage

Tennis

Andy Murray loses in US Open thriller

| @BBCWorld
August 31, 2021 11:08 am
Andy Murray [Source: The Telegraph]

Andy Murray produced his finest display in four injury-disrupted years but fell agonisingly short of beating Greek world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas in a thrilling start to the US Open.

The British former world number one played in a manner reminiscent of his best as he led by two sets to one.

But Tsitsipas fought back to win 2-6 7-6 (9-7) 3-6 6-3 6-4 in New York.

Article continues after advertisement

British men’s number one Dan Evans is through but Heather Watson and Harriet Dart lost after Johanna Konta withdrew.

Murray, like so often in the past, was the British player who stole most of the attention on the opening day of the final Grand Slam of the 2021 season – even in defeat.

Now ranked 112th in the world, the Scot was aiming for his biggest win by ranking since his career was derailed by a serious hip injury that left him facing retirement.

Fired up throughout and relishing the magnitude of the occasion, 34-year-old Murray moved freely and hurt Tsitsipas with his quality from all over the court.

A seismic shock beckoned before 23-year-old Tsitsipas – one of the favourites for the men’s singles title – maintained his focus and bided his time to win in four hours and 49 minutes.

“It did not come easy to turn the match around, I had to make a lot of sacrifices,” Tsitsipas said.

After being irritated by the Greek’s eight-minute bathroom break before the deciding set, Murray exchanged a terse handshake with his opponent before continuing to loudly chunter “it’s a joke” while he gathered his belongings.

Even the affectionate and rousing reception which accompanied the 2012 champion off the court could not hide his annoyance.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.