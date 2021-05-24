Tennis
Andy Murray loses in straight sets to Taro Daniel in Melbourne
January 21, 2022 4:15 am
The hurt from disappointing defeats “does not get any easier” said Andy Murray after a subdued display against Japan’s Taro Daniel saw him knocked out of the Australian Open in round two.
Britain’s Murray lost three straight sets to qualifier Daniel – ranked below him at 120 in the world – on John Cain Arena.
It was a far cry from the 34-year-old’s performance in Tuesday’s victory over 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.
Article continues after advertisement
Former world number one Murray, now ranked 113th, had never previously lost a Grand Slam match to an opponent ranked as low as Daniel.
For 28-year-old Daniel, victory meant he reached the third round of a major for the first time in his career.
Advertisement