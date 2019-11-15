Amanda Anisimova to fulfill childhood dream tomorrow

Amanda Anisimova will fulfill a childhood dream tomorrow when she faces Serena Williams in the semi-finals of the ASB Classic after prevailing over Eugenie Bouchard last night.

The 18-year-old American beat over her Canadian rival in 3 sets in a tough clash on centre court at Stanley St.

Anisimova said after the match that she would fulfill a dream in facing the 23-time grand slam champion.

Serena Williams reached the Auckland Classic semi-finals with a straight-set victory over Germany’s Laura Siegemund.

Meanwhile, Caroline Wozniacki reached the semi-finals with a victory over the 2019 champion, German fourth seed Julia Gorges.

The Dane, who will retire after the Australian Open in Melbourne, will next play unseeded American Jessica Pegula.