Tennis players to head back to court

Despite a hazy future on tennis competitions and tournaments, national reps are encouraged to continue training.

Now with restrictions being eased on non-contact sports including tennis, players can now continue their daily training and exercise routines in their respective tennis courts.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Tennis Fiji President Richard Breen now is the perfect time for players to get back on the court and work on their fitness both physical and mental.

“There’s a lot of Fiji reps that have been nagging for the last couple of weeks to get back on the court and i’m sure there’s a lot of social players who are interested in getting back and exercising which is good for their mental health.”

Breen adds while players are encouraged to train, social distancing and other COVID-19 precautionary measures must be followed.

Tennis outreach programs will remain postponed until restrictions are lifted.