Tennis Fiji looks kick off with singles competitions

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 18, 2020 1:25 pm

Following the announcement of restrictions being eased on non-contact sports, Tennis Fiji is delighted to get the sport back up and running.

While major competitions and tournaments are still restricted, Tennis Fiji is looking to take small steps by getting players back in the court.

With this, Tennis Fiji President Richard Breen warns safety measures will still need to be followed.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have some safety measures still in place to comply with social distancing still so we’re looking at playing singles.”

Breen adds players particularly Fiji reps now have the opportunity to train and work on their individual fitness and skills.

No major tournaments and competitions has been scheduled as yet and Breen adds they will await for restrictions to be lifted on all sports to be able to resume with major competitions.

