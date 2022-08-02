Tennis competition kicks off in Lautoka

Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya at the 2022 Punjas Nations Cup tennis tournament.

The 2022 Punjas Nations Cup tennis tournament kicked off in Lautoka today.

Eight teams from the region which includes Samoa, Cook Islands, PNG, Solomon Islands, Fiji, Tahiti, Northern Marians and Vanuatu will compete in the five-day competition.

Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya while officially opening the nations cup says, 44 players in total are participating with the majority recently returning from Saipan having competed at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games.

Koya says this is encouraging indeed, to witness many of our junior athlete’s transition to elite senior tennis competitions in Fiji and abroad.

He has also thanked the Tennis Fiji team for their tireless efforts and hard work which has produced fantastic results over the years.