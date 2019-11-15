Tennis and football plans for international tournaments

Fiji Table Tennis and Fiji Football are planning to host international tournaments in the country towards the end of the year and early next year.

This has been revealed by Fiji National Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey.

Mazey says the two federation while making their budget submission have expressed their interest to hold international tournaments.

“Tennis want to have their Oceania events and Junior events and then of course Fiji Football.”

The Sports Commission Chair adds international rugby tests were planned to be held in the country, however, this is still uncertain at this time.

However, Mazey adds international rugby tests could take place early next year.