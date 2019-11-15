Ten men Watford thump Villa in relegation battle

Home

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 29, 2019 8:39 am

Watford’s revival under new manager Nigel Pearson continued they survived being reduced to 10 men to beat relegation rivals Aston Villa 3-0 in their English Premier League game this morning.

Watford played for more than half an hour with 10 men after defender Adrian Mariappa was sent off following two yellow cards in the space of six minutes.

In other English Premier League games played this morning Brighton beat Bournemouth 2-0, Everton defeated Newcastle 2-1 while Southampton and Crystal Palace played out a 1-all draw.

