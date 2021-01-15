Teamwork key to victory for Vusu Raiders

Weeks of solid preparation paid off for Vusu Raiders after being crowned champions of the Nadroga-Navosa 9s rugby league tournament yesterday.

The Sigatoka-based side defeated local giants Sabeto Roosters 16-4 in the grand-final at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Coach Isoa Batibasaga says despite being a young team, the side showed confidence as they progressed through the tournament.

“Three weeks we just do our preparation like I told the boys we are the champion of sevens in Fiji, sevens rugby league and this is the nines tournament I know the boys can do it”

Batibasaga says taking down one of the champion teams was not easy.

“We know that rooster they are the champion too in Fiji in rugby league but the boys I know their strengths and I told them you just do our game plan”

The Vusi Raiders walked away with $3,000 while the Roosters claimed $2,000. Meanwhile, in the women’s final, the Nadroga Broncos thrashed Nadi Raiders 28-nil.