Teams on the ground ensuring compliance with protocols

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 29, 2020 4:38 pm
Fiji Swimming has its team in aquatic centers in Suva, Nadi and Lautoka ensuring swimmers are complying with the new protocols.

The centers are open for club training but there are still some restrictions in place including the need for a certified coach to be present during training.

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says complying with the new provisions is vital as they await accreditation from the government and the Fiji National Sports Commission.

“So at the moment we have our guys who are checking with the Olympic pool in Suva also Nadi sports club as well as the Lautoka sports club. We are just trying to ensure that we comply with all the necessary plans that are in place to safeguard people before they actually start going on to full training.”

Accreditation for Swimming, archery and other sports are expected to be approved by the government this week.

